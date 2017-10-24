I’m still single and searching – MzVee

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017
Source: fnnewsonline.com
2017-10-24
Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician, MzVee, has revealed in recent interview that, she is still single and searching for a boyfriend.
Speaking on ‘This Is Gospel’ with Franky 5 on Accra-based Hitz FM, the ‘Daavi’ singer stated categorically that she is not dating at the moment.
She also retorted in the interview that, she is actually seriously searching for a boyfriend.
She could not say the kind of guy she is actually looking for but as at now, she is looking for a boyfriend.
She said, “I’m single and searching for a boyfriend now.”