I’m still single and searching – MzVee

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-10-24

MzVee <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508822231_958_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician, MzVee, has revealed in recent interview that, she is still single and searching for a boyfriend.

Speaking on ‘This Is Gospel’ with Franky 5 on Accra-based Hitz FM, the ‘Daavi’ singer stated categorically that she is not dating at the moment.

She also retorted in the interview that, she is actually seriously searching for a boyfriend.

She could not say the kind of guy she is actually looking for but as at now, she is looking for a boyfriend.

She said, “I’m single and searching for a boyfriend now.”