I pray Banku marries me as a second wife – Bukom Banku’s girlfriend

Kate says she does not mind being a second wife to Bukom Banku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508833125_332_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Bukom Banku’s girlfriend who has given her name as Kate has said she hopes her boyfriend, Bukom Banku marries her as his second wife.

According to her, she is aware that the boxer has a wife but she is not bothered about that but rather she is concerned about being married by the boxer as a second wife.

“Yes I know he’s a married man and I’m ok with that and want to be a second wife if possible,” she told Sammy Forson.

Kate who is known to be a student nurse commenting on the bout that saw her ‘boyfriend’s’ defeat indicated that the referee of the game was not fair to her boyfriend hence his loss.

قالب وردپرس

Comments