I didn’t ignore Paapa Yankson’s calls for a collabo – Kofi Kinaata

2017-10-24

Rapper Kofi Kinaata has denied reports that he turned down a request by late veteran Hilife musician, Paapa Yankson to record a song with him before he died.

The ‘Confession’ singer noted that, contrary to the reports, he was in touch with the veteran musician and had started working on a song before he passed on.

The late Paapa Yankson passed away after a short illness on July 21, 2017. He was 78.

Paapa Yankson, before his death, had mentioned that he tried several times to contact Kofi Kinaata for a collaboration but the latter never responded to his calls.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM in March, the veteran musician proclaimed his love for the young artiste but was saddened by his unresponsiveness.

“There is this boy Kofi Kinaata…I called him. Paulina [Oduro] gave me his number…as at now, he hasn’t replied,” Paapa Yankson said in that interview.

However, Kofi Kinaata told JoyNews’ Maxwell Amoofia during the burial service for the late musician last Saturday that, he wasn’t initially contacted directly by Paapa Yankson.

“He told someone that he was looking for me. He didn’t call me personally,” the rapper said.

The ‘High-Grade Family’ member recounted that he eventually met the Hi-life legend at this year’s Ghana Music Awards, where he exchanged contacts with him and later visited him at his residence at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra.

“He told me he has been following my works. He loves whatever I am doing and that I should keep it up,” Kofi Kinaata narrated.

“Paapa Yankson said there is this song he likes to do with me… Paapa asked that we do the song before he dies,” the rapper added.

The 2017 VGMA ‘Hi-life Artiste of the Year’ indicated that he recorded his verses on the song and handed it over to the sound engineer in charge as well as one of the sons of Paapa Yankson.

Kofi Kinaata also stated that there was no way he could have missed the funeral of the late musician even though many of his contemporaries failed to show up.