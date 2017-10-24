I can’t tell when faulty National Theatre ACs will be fixed – Executive Director

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

The Executive Director of the National Theatre, Amy Appiah Frimpong has responded to concerns by patrons of the theatre as regards its faulty air conditioners.

In an interview with Citi Showbiz, Amy who expressed worry about the malfunctioning air conditioners admitted that they were slower in capacity than they were when originally installed.

According to her when the air conditioners were renovated they were fixed to a capacity of about 75% and that is the reason the auditorium gets overly heated whenever it hosts a bigger audience.

“We’ve talked about this for a couple of months now and it’s the same issue. When the air-conditioning system was replaced, they put in lower capacity air conditioners. So it’s not like it’s not functioning – it works. On Saturday it was working,” she said.

When asked whose responsibility it was to fix the air-conditioners, Amy said “we need to do it.” She added that they were working on the situation even though it is not a situation that can easily be fixed.

Amy was however unable to give any timeline as to when these faulty air conditioners would be restored.

“I can’t tell you when they will be restored because we started a process last year, gone through a procurement process by doing an energy audit of all the electrical gadgets but it is not a problem that is fixed easily. We are on it and we hope to get it repaired or replenished,” she told Citi Showbiz.

The issue of the air conditioners got re-ignited when some patrons who attended Becca’s 10th anniversary concert on Saturday, 21st October, 2017, took to social media to vent their anger at the theatre authorities for the heat in the auditorium.

About the National Theatre

The National Theatre, opened in 1992 was built by the Chinese and offered as a gift to Ghana. The theatre is governed by the National Theatre Law 1991, PNDC Law 259.

It has a building area of 11,896 square metres (128,050 square feet), and is sited near the junction of the Independence Avenue and Liberia Road. The building has a complicated construction moulding and novel exterior features. When looked at from a distance, the whole structure looks like a gigantic ship or a seagull spreading its wings.

The building houses the three resident companies of the National Dance Company, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the National Theatre Players.