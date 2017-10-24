I broke my wife’s virginity when she was 22 – Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Maverick Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has disclosed that he broke his wife’s virginity when she was 22 years.

According to him, he has been the only man in his wife’s life after he met her when she was aged 16 and he was 21 and in Secondary School by then.

The Lawyer who was talking about his love life in an interview with KSM indicated that he was a jealous lover while growing up and never wanted other men to come close to his wife who was then his girlfriend.

He said “I was very jealous about her and didn’t want any guy to touch her… so I was the one who broke her virginity at age 22. Up till now, no other man has seen her nakedness apart from me. I’m so proud of her. Even pastors proposed to her but she rejected them because of me”.