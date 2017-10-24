Government to partner Facebook, Google to combat cybercrime

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-23

Minister for Communication Ursula Owusu-Ekuful <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508804550_341_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Government of Ghana as part of measures to develop a robust framework against cybercrime is set to partner international giants, Microsoft, Facebook and Google, Minister for Communication Ursula Owusu has revealed.

According to the Minister, her outfit is mindful of the dangers inherent in the increased usage of cyberspace. She said plans are being rolled out to lead the national effort to scale up the country’s cyber space.

“Ghana is on course with its international commitments on cyber security. The accession to Budapest convention is currently before cabinet and ratification by Parliament is expected later in the year. The President has signed the Africa Union treaty on Cyber Security and personal data protection. Other initiatives include collaboration international technology providers such as Facebook, Microsoft and Google” she said.

Speaking at the National Cyber Security Week held at the Accra International Conference Centre, Mrs. Ursula Owusu stated that government has established the National Cyber Secretariat and appointed the Cyber Security Advisor.

The immediate priority of the Ministry is to undertake a national cyber security risk assessment to identify cyber vulnerabilities, she added.

The Communication Minister also swore in the National Cyber Security Centre with full technical and human resources capabilities to oversee national cyber security operations to transform the country into a cyber security hub in the sub-region.