Give me a break; even Mahama lost an election – Bukom Banku replies critics

Defeated boxing champion, Bukom Banku has called on Ghanaians to give him a break as according to him he is not the first person to have been defeated in a contest.

Bastie Samir stopped Bukom Banku in round 7 of their scheduled 12 round non-title bout in front of a huge crowd at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday night.

It was the first defeat, a humiliating one at that, in the career of the popular fighter, who is a former WBO Africa Cruiserweight champion.

Bukom Banku struggled to find his feet during most parts of the bout.

Born Braimah Kamoko, the boxer, who had promised to knock out the Bastie in the 6th round, was no match for him.

And Ghanaians have since taken to social media to mock the man who has professed support for former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party.

The former President have also issued a statement consoling him over the bitter defeat.

In an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM on Monday, the Boxer called on Ghanaians to give him a break as according to him, he is not the first person to taste defeat in a major contest.

He referred Ghanaians to how the former President tasted similar defeat in the 2016 elections and claimed that is his consolation.

“I am killing my ear drum, I am killing my heart, if somebody is talking something that I am losing the fight, I don’t care, even John Mahama lost the elections…,” he said.

To him claims that he did not adequately prepare for the fight is neither here nor there as according to him, he prepared for the match in five months.

“I took five months to prepare for the fight, if somebody is talking I losing the fight, I don’t care…,” he said.