Eben Dida tips Hearts to beat Kotoko in FA Cup final

Former Hearts of Oak goalie Eben Dida has urged players of the club to eschew complacency ahead of their MTN FA Cup final match against arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The two most celebrated clubs in the country will square it off in the grand finale of the MTN FA Cup at the Tamale Sports Stadium on the 29th of October and Eben Dida reckons Hearts will lift the trophy if the players approach the game with a “must-win” attitude.

According to Eben Dida, Hearts’ current form makes them an easy pick for who will win the trophy but failed to rule out Kotoko’s prospect of causing an upset.

“Matches between Hearts and Kotoko are difficult to predict due to some of the things that usually go into it. Both teams have players that can win the game for them. Hearts are in top shape now so they are the favourites but Kotoko can surprise them”.

Touching on the performance of the team in the just ended Ghana Premier League, the former shot-stopper despite giving the team a rating of 70percent opined that the club’s fortunes has plummeted and called on the current management to involve the old management members in the administration of the club.

“Their (Hearts of Oak) performance was okay to me so I will give them 70percent. But in my opinion Hearts is down and the problem is with the management. Hearts is a traditional or family club so when one man tries to run it all by himself then failure will the result. All hands must be on deck for the club to reclaim its lost glory”, he said.