Congregants abandon church after pastor references Shatta Wale in sermons

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

2017-10-24

Dansoman-based Prophet, Adam Nsiah, has bemoaned why people have stopped coming to his church because of his love for Shatta Wale.



The Founder and leader of Divine Miracle Church in a phone interview said he has lost almost all his church members.

According to the preacher, he always uses Shatta Wale in most of his sermons which has not helped his ministry.

“….Shatta Wale is undoubtedly a great musician and for this reason, I mostly used him in my preaching. Unfortunately, I started to lose members and now my church is almost empty,” he said.



When asked why he is attributing the decrease in his church’s membership to Shatta Wale, Prophet Adam Nsiah said, that was the feedback he got from some congregants.

“You see, most of the members cautioned me about the constant mentioning of Shatta Wale in my sermons but I did not listen to them.



“Now, I realize I lost my members because of Shatta Wale,” he said.