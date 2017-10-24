Bukom Banku gets GH¢50,000 from the fight with Samir Bastie

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Unarguably one of Ghana’s favourite pugilists, Banku went into battle in high spirits, as he was convinced he would win the day.

In a pre-match interview, he boldly declared that he would easily defeat Bastie; however that was not be, as Banku was stopped in the 7th round of the match.

The match, which took place on Saturday 21st October 2017, attracted a lot of commentary from various persons, each indicating who may carry the day. After the loss to Bastie, match, words of consolation poured out to Banku from several persons, including former president John Mahama.

Others allegedly rejoiced at his defeat. Notwithstanding his loss, he left the arena a rich man.The boxer walked away with GH¢50000. Bastie is also reported to have received the same amount.

Banku, however dispelled rumours that he received GH¢1 million. According to him, “I got paid GH¢50,000, you can ask the promoter. I wasn’t paid GH¢1 million. I was paid half the money to aid my training and I’m yet to get the balance.”