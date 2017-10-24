Ampofo Ankrah celebrates 20 years with ‘The audacity of dreams’

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2017

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah also known as “The Motivator” is a renowned Ghanaian Sports journalist with twenty(20) years of experience under his belt.

At age 22 and with no previous experience or media background, he was recruited by the legendary KKD as a sports news reader on Sunshine radio (later Choice FM).

That was in 1997 and he has since worked with established media houses like Joy fm, Metro TV, TV3, Etv, Yfm, Atlantis Radio, BBC and Supersport.

Ampofo Ankrah is the founding President of Ghana Beach Soccer which he introduced to Ghana in 2008.

He’s the Country Navigator of Books & Boots and national coordinator of the fitness and health movement “Walkers Club Ghana”.

He’s currently co-host of the popular sports lifestyle show; Home Run on the global Sports TV Channel Kwesé Free Sports.

As part of ongoing activities marking 20 years of practice as a sports journalist, Ampofo Ankrah has embarked on a “Campus to Campus” tour on which he will be taking students through some of his experiences in the media; local, continental and international.

Excepts from his maiden book, “The Audacity of Dreams” would be read and discussed. His next audience would be at the Ghana Institute of Journalism in Accra.