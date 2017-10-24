Akosua Agyapong granted bail in fraud case

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong, has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly conspiring with another person to defraud a businessman of GhC105,000 in a land deal.

She was granted bail in the sum of GH 160,000 with three sureties after her lawyer, J.H Quist pleaded that she will be available and cooperate with investigations.

The prosecution claims the musician and a man identified as Frank Agyemang, aka, Killer Boss, sold a land which apparently did not belong to them to the businessman.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and fraudulent transaction of land.

At previous hearing, Agyemang, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of GhC160, 000 with three sureties with one to be justified.

Kasapa FM’s Court correspondent, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyemang reported that the musician was, however, not present in the courtroom. Her legal representatives submitted a medical report which indicated that she was sick.

The hearing continues at the court, presided over by Mrs Cecilia Dapaa Mireku, on November 13, 2017.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ms Agnes Boafo, said the complainant in the case was a car merchant while Agyemang claimed to be a building contractor.