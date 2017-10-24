Akapela De Burner wins artiste of the year at holypop music awards

Music of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Akapela De Burner won four awards, including the prestigious Artiste of the Year crown at this year’s HolyPop Gospel Music Awards.

The bullet-tongued Twin-spitting sensation was adjudged by peers and stakeholders alike as the finest act for the Rap Song of The Year, Best Video of the Year and Rapper of the Year categories as well.

For a moment it seemed the outstanding Christian entertainer would win everything as the audience chanted his name even in categories he had not been nominated for.

This year’s nominations list was rated as the keenest since Urban Gospel honors began. The three-hour delay only added to the hype and excitement as music acts exchanged pleasantries with their fans, colleagues and gospel media personalities.

HolyPop GH, organizers of this year’s event, announced that Kwadwo Owusu Bimpah Brobbey [Senior Pastor of the Holy Hill Chapel], Jay Smoke, Pascal of Live Fm fame and A.T.O were amongst the High-Profile personalities to grace the occasion.

The event itself drew curtains to a mammoth opening act by arguably Ghana’s finest female Gospel rapper, Ms Walters.

She had the crowd standing all through her ministration as she stood toe to toe with the gents and underlined her worthiness of the Female Artiste of the Year award she will later receive on the night.

There were also performances from the wonderboy Henry Adams, Morphat, Nii Soul, Minister Kobby, and freshly-crowned Tertiary Artiest of the year Kobby Diamond, amongst others.

It was not all a night of singing and rapping though.

Award-winning Rhyme Sonny’s five-star spoken word delivery, Okokobiokoo’s hilarious holy stand-up comedy, in between splendid dance ministrations from the Perez Chapel dancers, Dance Shop and The Throne Ministers added to the hallowed frenzy.

In fact Danceshop must feel a little hard done by after The Throne Ministers were crowned dance Group of the Year.

On the night however both were inseparable. If ever there was a ticket for only one dance crew to heaven, neither Ahithopel nor Solomon would know whom to choose from the way both dance groups fared on the night.

The competitive awards presentation proved to be the icing on the cake on a glorious night. It was a cocktail of pure Christian entertainment.

Even heaven must have rejoiced at such craft and finesse from earthen vessels. If God was doing something new, this was it!

Some of the award winners on the night were…

Album of The Year

-SI Unit

Discovery of the Year

-Kobby Diamond

Dance Group of the Year

-The Throne Ministers [TTM]

Female Gospel Act

-Miss Walters

Popular Song of the Year

-Eddy C

Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year

-Morphat

Rap Song of the Year

-Akapela De Burner

Contemporary Artiste of the Year

-Joe Mettle

Spoken Word Act of the Year

-Rhyme Sonny

Best Video of the Year

-Akapela De Burner

Group of the Year

-Royal Priesthood

Comedian of the Year

-ParrotMouth

Collaboration of the Year

-E no be me [Goddey ft Mic Yorny]

Rapper of the Year

-Akapela De Burner

DJ of the Year

-DJ Crucifix

AfroPop Song of the Year

-Kobby Diamond

Excellence and Honours

-Gospel Gh

-Praise TV

-Sunny fm

Artiste of the Year

-Akapela De Burner