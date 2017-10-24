Afia Schwarzenegger marks a year anniversary of marriage to Lawrence Abrokwah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Last Sunday Sunday October 22, 2017 marked exactly a year Ghanaian Comedienne Afia Shwarzenegger born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa walked down aisle with South African –based bouncer Lawrence Abrokwa in a much talked about ceremony.

Until recently when both fell off, she posted severally on her instagram page, singing praises of her husband and how good he was in bed.

Barely a month ago per our investigations, Afia Schwarzenegger celebrated her husband for his magical skill in bed and his ability to make her visit cloud nine.

Afia in a post on Instagram to celebrate her husband for his tremendous contribution to her life which she has since deleted said “You have made me an envy among my peers…my home is decorated with fresh boys n a super intelligent girl.My hubby is every woman’s prayer point”.

Afia apart from celebrating him as a blessing to her life also indicated that “I mean who else don’t want a handsome rich dude who is super excellent in bed..Jesus how can I pay you back…indeed God was really showing off when he created me..Everything around me is a show off..Chapter 12 says…Eish those that know their God…will live a show off life! Ablaaaaaaaaaze!!!!”.

