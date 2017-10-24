2017 McDan Ga-Adangbe Unity Cup: La Community defeats Ada in opener

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Manford Quaye of relegated Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics bagged a brace as La defeated Ada in the opening game of the 2017 McDan Ga-Adangbe Unity Cup.

The tournament which is aimed at fostering unity and helping unearth talents from the Ga-Adamgbe communities commenced today (Monday, October 23, 2017) with host La thumping Ada 2-0.

La with their star-studded team started on the front foot as they attacked Ada with verve and purpose.

The visibly disjointed Ada side struggled to cope with the unending pressure from the host and with less than 20 minutes in the first half, Quaye headed home a free kick to give La Community the lead.

A goal ahead and with the hundreds of La indigenes behind, the team led by Black Stars B skipper Isaac Twum continued their dominance with confidence and glee.

Ada had moments to restore parity but profligacy on the part of the forwards ensured that the scoreline remained the same.

All signs were pointing to a 1-nil lead for Ada in the first half until Manford Quaye pounced on a defensive mishap by the Ada backline to get his second and the last goal of the game.

Ada returned from the break with a determined spirit to get the equalizer but the La defence proved too strong to be breached.

The results means that La Community have booked a place in the next stage. The next game which is scheduled for 30th October will be between Teshie and Ga-Mashie