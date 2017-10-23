Yussif Abubakar expects Aduana to do well in Africa

Aduana Stars will represent Ghana in next years’s CAF Champions League <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508774431_734_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Coach of newly-crowned Ghana premier league champions Aduana Stars, Yussif Abubakar expects Aduana Stars to “do well” in Africa next year.

The ‘Ogya’ lads will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions league next season by virtue of winning the league title. No Ghanaian club has reached the group stages of the competition since Berekum Chelsea in 2012.

Aduana’s last appearance in the CAF Champions league n 2011 ended in a first round exit to Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Casablanca. But Abubabar is expecting the two-time Ghana premier league champions to go a step further this time.

“No team has been able to go far for some time and everybody is expecting that we make an impact in Africa. Not only Ghanaians but my players and I are expecting to do well,” he said.

Aduana will test their strength against the rest of Africa when the draw for the preliminary round of qualifiers is released by CAF in December 2017.

