Winning the goal king came as a surprise to me – Hans Kwofie

23 October 2017

2017-10-23

Ashanti Gold SC forward Hans Kwofie has said finishing the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League as a top scorer came as a huge surprise to him.

According to the former Medeama SC knowledgeable midfielder, winning the Golden Boot Award was never his ultimate primacy but reveals he only wanted to guide the miners survive relegation at the end of the season.

Coach CK Akunnor and his charges shockingly beat Aduana Stars 4-2 to stay in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium with Kwofie scoring all four goals for his side in the ‘must win’ fixture.

Speaking exclusively to sportsworldGhana.com on Monday morning after bagging in four goals against Champions Aduana Stars to equal Latif Blessing’s last season 17 goals as the league’s top scorer said’’ Frankly speaking winning the Goal King award came as a surprise to me since it wasn’t my target.

“My prime target was to help Ashgold beat relegation since we found ourselves in a very difficult situation throughout the season but thankfully I managed to achieve that difficult target at the end of it all and I am grateful to Goad and the lovely supporters of Ashanti Gold SC’’.

Quizzed whether he expected scoring 4 goals on the day said’’ To be honest with you I never expected to score four Goals though I had the believe that I was going to score”.

Kwofie becomes the first ever player to score 3 hat-tricks in a calendar year. He scored against relegated side Great Olympics, Berekum Chelsea and league winners Aduana Stars.

The 2014/2015 Ghana Premier League champions finished the second on 10th position on the log despite finding themselves in the relegation zone prior to their final match.