Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

2017-10-23

WAFA SC honour Managing Director Karel Brokken

WAFA management, staff and playing body and their sponsor African Tiger Holding Limited have honoured Managing Director Mr. Karel Brokken.

The Belgian is regarded the brainchild of the Ghana’s biggest football academy which was previously based in Gomoa Fetteh and known as the Feyenoord Fetteh Football Academy.

Brokken received his award at half time during their 1-1 draw with Medeama on Sunday, 22 October, 2017 to end the 2016/2017.

Present at the short ceremony was Mr. Peace Lartey, Chief Accountant of African Tiger Holding Limited.

His citation read: ”You deserve a lot of credit, for you have reached the goal you set 18 years ago and your success shows clearly that each challenge was well met. You have done a great job. And you deserve a big applause.

”Our hearts are overwhelmed with joy as your endeavors have proved fruitful and here is a wish that the future holds many more of such glorious moments for you.”

History:

Brokken led a team from Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam to acquire local side Salgaldo, a then Division Two side, based in Kasoa. This was in 1998.

He worked closely with technical brain, the late Sam Arday who was technical director and died this year (2017).

Later, Salgaldo was re-christened Feyenoord Salgaldo and after a year, the academy: Feyenoord Fetteh Football Academy was formed.

In the year 2003, the team got promoted to the Ghana Premier League and played for three seasons before suffering demotion.

Players like Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu, Ernest Asante Jordan Opoku, Harrison Afful, Philemon McCarthy, Yaw Frimpong, Bernard Mensah, Mark Sekyere, Mahadi Abubakar, Mohammed Abubakari, Solomon Asante, Nana Kwesi Asare, Mandela Ocansey

Dominic Adiyiah, Nafiu Iddrisu, Awal Mohammed, Theophiplus Appoh, Michael Akuffu, Felix Annan, Haruna Ganiu, Yekini Iddi, Godfred Fosu, Adama Plange just to mention a few.

In 2014, the team bounced back and gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League and was re-christened again West African Football Academy and had to relocate to Sogakope in the Volta Region.

It was Brokken who once again led a team of investors (African Tiger Holdings) led by Mr. Henri J.M Wientjes.

This was the turn of a new generation comprising Samuel Tetteh, Theophilus Jackson, Majeed Ashimeru, Lassana Coulibaly, Razak Abalora, Gideon Waja, Jospeh Amoah, Emmanuel Oti, Boakye Mensah Snr & Jnr

And there are more talents coming through the academy system.