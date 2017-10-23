Trending GH: Bukom residents shocked over Banku’s defeat

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-23

play videoResidents of Bukom has attributed Banku’s embarrassing defeat to lack of training and indiscipline <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508734816_825_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Residents of Bukom where popular boxer Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku resides have expressed their disappointment over the defeat of their boxing icon.

According to the residents, it was unbelievable to see the local champion Bukom Banku being badly beaten by Bastie Samir.

In an interview with www.ghanaweb.com they attributed Banku’s embarrassing defeat to lack of training and indiscipline.

“Yesterday I was very shocked when Banku was defeated. Actually we don’t understand why he lost but first of all he didn’t listen to his coach and that is the mistake. He also doesn’t train often unless he has a fight,” one of the residents said.

He added, “After the fight we lost appetite. Many of us didn’t eat. We’re just disappointed in him.”

Bukom Banku who has nicknamed himself ‘African Mayweather’ suffered an excruciating 7th round knockout when he came face-to-face with Bastie Samir at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday.

The bout dubbed ‘Make or Break’ by Box Office Promotions became the most talked about when Bastie Samir nicknamed ‘The Beast’ challenged the loudmouth Bukom Banku.

On the night, Bastie Samir sent the self-acclaimed African Mayweather who had bragged of knocking out the former in the sixth round to the canvas twice before landing him blows that proved a coup de grâce.

The win extends the record of Bastie Samir to 17 and he is expected to make a foray for an international tittle soon.