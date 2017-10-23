Shatta Wale ‘swerves’ Shatta Michy to put up an epic entrance at Becca’s concert

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2017

Self-proclaiming King of Dance Hall in Ghana, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale yesterday stole the ‘shine’ from Shatta Michy’s performance and appeared on stage to take over at Becca’s concert.

The “Ayoo” hit maker’s entrance was preceded by Shatta Michy who was going to act as his announcer.

In a video that was posted on Instagram showing excerpts from the show, Shatta Michy was captured wearing a red dress and joyfully announced for Shatta Wale to take the stage.

Amidst cheers from the crowds, Shatta Michy appeared stunned as Shatta Wale did not appear after she had called him.

She looked around only to see Shatta Wale already on the stage and the crowd was electrified by his antics. In a bid to make up for ‘swerving’ his girlfriend, he went on his knees and performed a song for her.

The National Theater was brought alive by sizzling performances from many artistes from Ghana and Nigeria at Becca’s Concert which was held to celebrate her 10 years anniversary in the music industry.

Prior to his performance at the National Theatre, Shatta Wale had celebrated his birthday and the celebrations were filled with many activities including donations to less-privileged children.

The “Taking Over” hit received a lot of well wishes from many Ghanaians with the highlight being the wishes from his alleged arch rival, Stonebwoy and from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The musician was also gifted a brand new G-Wagon car by EIB CEO, Bola Ray and Dr. Duffour.