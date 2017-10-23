Sarkodie consoles defeated Bukom Banku

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2017

2017-10-23

Popular Ghanaian hip life musician and rapper Sarkodie has come to the defense of Briamah Kamoko popularly known as “Bukom Banku” following his humiliating defeat in Saturday’s bout against Samir Bastie.

The cruiserweight boxer was handed his first ever defeat in his career after being knocked out in the seventh round at the Boxing Arena at Bukom in Accra.

The boxer has since become the subject of trolls on social media.

Bukom Banku has, however, received support from musician Sarkodie who on separate occasions have acknowledged the efforts of the previously undefeated boxer.

Rapper Sarkodie wrote on Twitter: