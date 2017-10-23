Sarkodie backs Bukom Banku despite knockout defeat

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2017

Musician Sarkodie has risen to the defense of boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, following his loss in Saturday’s bout.

The cruiserweight boxer was handed a first ever defeat in his career after being knocked out by Samir Bastie.

Bukom Banku started the bout on a high, landing numerous punches on the face of his opponent, however, he could not sustain the energy and was knocked out in the seventh round.

The boxer has since become the subject of trolls on social media, with some Ghanaians mocking him following the loss.

Bukom Banku has however received support from musicians Sarkodie and Kwame A Plus who on separate occasions have acknowledged the efforts of the previously undefeated boxer.

Rapper Sarkodie wrote on Twitter: “Woke up Sad … biggest bukom banku fan and I’m heartbroken… he wasn’t looking fit for this bout.”