Richard Arthur powers Interclube to 2-1 win over Academicals

In-form Ghanaian striker Richard Arthur powered Grupo Desportivo Interclube to a 2-1 win over Academicals in the Angolan Girabola League.

The former Wa All Stars forward found the back of the net with the fastest goal of the season so far just under two minutes to put his side in front.

Academicals fetched equaliser but Arthur’ ingenuity restored the lead again for his side when he intelligently outsmarted his marker to set up the second.

The on-fire striker has taken his tally to 7 goals in 9 matches in the Girabola alone, an envious feat by a foreign player in the Angolan League.

Arthur left Wa All Stars at th end of the first round of the 06/17 Ghana Premier League to join the Angolan side ad has since proved an indispensable addition to th side.

He scored in his debut for the side and has kept hi scoring feet since th lage started.

