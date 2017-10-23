Patapaa branded greedy and selfish by producer of

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-22

play videoPatapaa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508723894_707_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Producer of popular “one corner” song has described artiste Patapaa as very “greedy” and “selfish”.

The Swedru-based beat maker, who is popularly referred to as Mr Loyalty, is unimpressed by the attitude being showed by Patapaa after helping him record the hit track.

Patapaa has become a sensation following the release of his hit song “one corner”.

The track has since enjoyed massive airplay, with it becoming the most popularly song in 2017.

?”One corner” has since received massive airplay in Ghana and beyond, with Patapaa himself also being invited to numerous shows and platforms to perform.

?However, Mr Loyalty has blasted Patapaa, labeling him as greedy for neglecting those who helped him record the hit song.

?In a Facebook post the producer hit out at the artiste – who he claimed was poor when he encountered him – for his greedy and selfish antics.