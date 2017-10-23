Only rapture can bring you back to NPP – Abronye to Kwabena Agyapong

The chances of suspended General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) returning to the party is becoming slim following stiff opposition mounted by some members.

Kwabena Agyapong is hoping to be reinstated as General Secretary after nearly two years of his suspended by the NPP’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

He together with suspended National Chairman, Paul Afoko and second vice chairman, Sammy Crabbe was suspended from the party for engaging in acts deemed detrimental to the interest of the party.

The situation became murkier after a youth group petitioned the party leading to the suspension of the three.

But after the NPP successfully won the 2016 general elections, the conduct of Mr. Agyapong according to another youth group of the party based in the Brong Ahafo region is enough to bring him back.

They cited how the suspended General Secretary contributed to the party and is also present at any party event as examples to warrant his reinstatement.

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of NPP, Kwame Baffoe vehemently disagrees.

He argued that Kwabena Agyapong has not shown remorse after moving heaven and earth to ensure the NPP loses the 2016 general elections.

“The petition to reinstate Kwabena Agyapong is dead on arrival; we don’t need traitors in our party now that we are in power” he stressed.

Abronye DC as he is popular called said the only way Mr. Agyapong can return to the NPP is during rapture.

“Kwabena Agyapong should pray for Jesus to come because that is the only he can return to the NPP” he stated.