NPA in Lagos for Oil Trading and Logistics Conference

Deputy Minister of Energy Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam is leading a Ghanaian delegation including Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Hassan Tampuli, to the 2017 Oil Trading and Logistics conference in Lagos, Nigeria.

The annual OTL Africa downstream week is the continent’s leading business forum for unique insights on markets and emerging opportunities in addition to knowledge development, in downstream petroleum value chain.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Adam says the country’s downstream sector offers enormous opportunities for investors, especially at a time when the government of Ghana is determined to make the country a Petroleum hub in the sub-region.

“Our unique geographical positon, democratic stability and security require that we provide leadership in building an integrated infrastructure to serve the sub-regional petroleum industry.”

Dr. Adam said the regulatory regime has created a downstream sector offering an enormous benefits to the country’s economy.

He said the sector has “created a reliable legislative and regulatory regime that has delivered for the country a downstream industry, whose contribution to the economy has grown more than four-fold, with private players-both local and international-forming a major part of the industry.”

On the conference, he said it offers an opportunity for industry players in the region to harmonize their policies and programs, so they deliver on infrastructure and services required by the respective economies.

Mr. Tampuli said safety remains a priority to the Authority and says everything is being down to adhere to that, while pushing for economic growth and development in the downstream sector.

