Nana Konadu smiles broadly as she carries Gifty Anti’s daughter

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-23

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings carrying the ‘Royal baby’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508731167_588_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

You surely must have heard that the daughter of popular media personality, Gifty Anti, has been outdoored in a royal ceremony at Adumasa, in the Eastern Region.

At the ceremony, the “royal baby” was named Nyame Enyimonam Afia Saah Afrakoma Sintim.

One of the personalities who graced the event was former first lady, Nana Konadu.

Nana Konadu, herself a mother of four, could be seen smiling broadly as she carried the baby in her arms.

The photo of the former first lady carrying baby Nyame was part of a new set of photos that Gifty Anti shared on Instagram on Sunday.

The journalist and gender activist thanked Nana Konadu for her support at the event.

“I found out about a year ago that she [Nana Konadu] is my relative. Yes she is. So she was there, from early in the morning till late afternoon to support us outdoor her grand daughter,” she wrote.

Gifty also thanked her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, for the “wonderful” outdooring ceremony he gave his daughter.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh brought you a report in which Gifty Anti described her daughter as a sunshine from God in her moment of darkness.