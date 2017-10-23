Nana Konadu impressed by Joyce Blessing’s performance at Becca’s concert

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: HELLO GH

2017-10-23

Joyce Blessing <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508749365_18_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

After blowing many minds with her momentous performance at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert and the just passed “Becca at 10 Concert”, we can confidently conclude that, Joyce Blessing is one gospel performer who has arguably disabused the stigmatized notion that gospel musicians are not able to move crowd at secular events.

Patrons who came to the National Theatre on Saturday, 21st October, 2017 to commemorate Becca’s 10th musical anniversary undeniably crowned the gospel diva as the best performer of the night saving the boring event with an electrifying atmosphere.

Joyce Blessing perfectly rocked the show to the gratification of all, with songs like “You Raised Me Up”, Heavy Price”, and Monko Moakyi single, parading such a stupendous stage craft with a quite captivating and bubbling costume.

The Boot 4 Boot hitmaker got dignitaries such as; the former First Lady of Ghana; Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Nana Adwoa Awindor, and the whole crowd itching for more when she stormed the auditorium with an energetic performance of legendary Amakye Dede’s ” Nyame Nhyira WO” single.

The Zylofon Music signed gospel songstress takes the lead as the only gospel musician who is currently rubbing shoulders with other musicians headlining all the major events held so far in 2017.

“Becca at 10 concert” also saw top musicians including Wizkid, Sarkodie ,Shattawale, MI Abaga, Ice Prince, Mr Eazi, Bisa Kdei, Akwaboah and more who travelled all the way to support the soulful soloist.