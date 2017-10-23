Nana Ama McBrown shows off new Range Rover vehicle

Nana Ama McBrown RangeNana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell with the new Range Rover.

YEN.com.gh can report that star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, and her husband, Maxwell, have unveiled a brand new Range Rover Evoque vehicle.

Nana Ama shared several photos showing her posing by the vehicle on Instagram.

She appeared to have been heading to a social event when she took the pictures.

The popular actress cut a stunning figure in overall white dress, as posed for the photos.

YEN.com.gh understands that a Range Rover Evoque vehicle is worth more than $50,000.

The Range Rover is now part of the actress’ mouth-watering car fleet, which already boasts a luxurious Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and powerful Mercedez Benz saloon car.

Nana Ama, 43, has starred in scores of Ghanaian movies over a period of almost two decades.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actress held a one-week observation for her mother who died recently.

Several top Kumawood stars attended the event to support and mourn with her.

