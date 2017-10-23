Nana Ama McBrown shows off new Range Rover vehicle

YEN.com.gh can report that star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, and her husband, Maxwell, have unveiled a brand new Range Rover Evoque vehicle.
Nana Ama shared several photos showing her posing by the vehicle on Instagram.
She appeared to have been heading to a social event when she took the pictures.
The popular actress cut a stunning figure in overall white dress, as posed for the photos.
YEN.com.gh understands that a Range Rover Evoque vehicle is worth more than $50,000.
The Range Rover is now part of the actress’ mouth-watering car fleet, which already boasts a luxurious Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and powerful Mercedez Benz saloon car.
Nana Ama, 43, has starred in scores of Ghanaian movies over a period of almost two decades.
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actress held a one-week observation for her mother who died recently.
Several top Kumawood stars attended the event to support and mourn with her.