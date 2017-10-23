Nana Ama McBrown shows off new Range Rover vehicle

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell with the new Range Rover. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508734798_772_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

YEN.com.gh can report that star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, and her husband, Maxwell, have unveiled a brand new Range Rover Evoque vehicle.

Nana Ama shared several photos showing her posing by the vehicle on Instagram.

She appeared to have been heading to a social event when she took the pictures.

The popular actress cut a stunning figure in overall white dress, as posed for the photos.

YEN.com.gh understands that a Range Rover Evoque vehicle is worth more than $50,000.

The Range Rover is now part of the actress’ mouth-watering car fleet, which already boasts a luxurious Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and powerful Mercedez Benz saloon car.

Nana Ama, 43, has starred in scores of Ghanaian movies over a period of almost two decades.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actress held a one-week observation for her mother who died recently.

Several top Kumawood stars attended the event to support and mourn with her.

