Meet married boxer Bukom Banku’s girlfriend

Kate, Bukom Banku’s girlfriend <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508785770_29_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular Ghanaian boxer Braimah “Bukom Banku” has revealed that he will soon be picking a second wife.

The married boxer who is still coming to terms with his first professional loss credits his girlfriend – a nursing student called Kate – with improving his eloquence in the English language.

According to him, he will soon be making her his second wife next year because she respects him, gives him advice and has changed his life.

The 37-year-old said their wedding has only been held up because he wants her to finish nursing school so they can have three children.

The lady in an interview on Live FM said she has been dating Bukom Banku for over two years and is deeply in love with him.

She also weighed in on the reason why her beau lost the first fight of his career last Saturday by TKO against Bastie Samir. Kate said the referee, Frederick Ghartey is to blame.

She said:”Oh, I think the referee did not do well at all… he (Banku) was only using his left. He is a straightforward guy, he is caring and does not hide anything from anyone”.

قالب وردپرس

Comments