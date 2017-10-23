Mahatma Otoo’s brace powers Balikesirspor to victory

Mahatma Otoo scores for Balikesirspor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508756433_333_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana striker Mahatma Ousmanou Otoo scored a brace for Balikesirspor as they walloped Boluspor 4-2 in the Turkish Lig 2 at the Bolu Atatürk Stadium on Sunday.

The former Hearts of Oak ace continued from his last week’s exploits where he came off the bench to open his account for the side in their 2-0 win against Gaziantepsor.

Boluspor went ahead just two minutes on the clock through Nigerian forward Bentley but Otoo quickly pulled parity two minutes later with a trademark shot.

Turkish striker Abdul Ozgen put Balikesirspor ahead for the first in the game in the 35th minute before Otoo completed his double from a near post header.

Dutch-born midfielder Caner Cavlan halved the deficit for the hosts in the 62nd minute but an 85th minute penalty from Ozgen finished off the rout for Balikesirspor.

Otoo lasted full period of the game.

