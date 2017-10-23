Mad rush for Happy Fm corporate knockout challenge

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: www.happyghana.com

2017-10-23

Inter organizational football gala competition is slated for November 4 at Lizzy sports complex <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508776226_198_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Happy fm, Ghana’s number one sports station, has registered several companies for the maiden edition of the Happy FM Corporate Knockout Challenge.

The much-anticipated Corporate Knockout Challenge event, which is slated for November 4 at Lizzy sports complex, is an inter organizational football gala competition aimed at bringing together teams of corporate institutions to network, compete through fun filled sports and provide a platform for staff motivation as well as promoting their total wellbeing.

According to organizers, the event is expected to attract over 30 corporate football teams to battle it out in a soccer Knockout competition and win prizes ranging from trophies, medals, souvenirs and an ultimate cash prize of 3,000ghc.

Speaking about the event, Nii Ogbamey Tetteh, Public Relations Executive at Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company, said each company is required to produce a team of 11 players.

Every team will play 3 matches and the team with the highest points qualifies from the group stage to the knockout stage.

“ The Happy FM Corporate Knockout Challenge is a new exciting corporate football tournament with the sole aim of bring corporate organizations together through the sport.

As we all know, football is a game that brings the country together and we at Happy FM want to use it to bring corporate organizations together to have fun, network and even share ideas,” Mr Tetteh said.

Corporate organizations that have registered for the Happy FM Corporate Knockout Challenge include; Data Bank, GN Bank, Japan Motors, Tema Steel, KPMG, Expert Consult and Diamond Capital among others.