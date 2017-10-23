Kwaku Ohene Djan elected Vice Chair of Int’l Young Democrats Union

Youth activist and member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwaku Ohene Djan aka Osonoba, has been elected as Vice Chairman of the International Young Democrats Union (IYDU).

He was elected at an event which took place in Brussels, Belgium over the weekend.

Kwaku Ohene Djan, takes over from the NPP National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku who actually recommended him for the high office.

He has been with the youth team of NPP is a protege of Sammy Awuku worked in the office of the National Youth Organiser.