Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker finally drops ‘Pen & Paper’ album

Music of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: David Mawuli

2017-10-23

BBnZ Live signed rappers, Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker have finally released their much-publicised studio album titled “Pen & Paper”.

The 13-track joint album was launched at a ceremony at the Alliance Française on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

“Pen & Paper” features influential young musicians including Ru, Magnom, Kwabena Bahom, Cina Soul, Kwasi Arthur and KiDi.

Producers include iPappi, Shaker, Vacsonit, King Jamal, Magnom, Bedi Drumkits, Wypa, Paq, BB and JayMera.

Shaker and Ko-jo Cue dropped visuals for the title track “Pen & Paper” and “Untitled” (track 12) ahead of the album release.

