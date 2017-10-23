Joe Addo identifies the major problem of poor officiating in GPL

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak defender Joe Addo, thinks if you have a situation where home teams are obliged to cater for match officials prior to their fixture, it somehow influences certain decisions on the field of play which leaves match officials very vulnerable.

Poor officiating in the Ghana Premier League has become a disturbing phenomenon that has derailed the progress of the league and made it ‘unattractive’ for sponsorship.

Speaking on the Football Legends Night Show last Friday on GH One, Addo highlighted how the local game is confronted with many challenges and how proactive steps would have to be taken to curtail pertinent issues affecting the progress of our football.

“We have serious problems in our local game and there so many things we have to stop doing. I have once being an administrator at Hearts and Berekum Chelsea and I have never witness the ordeal referee go through when they travel to officiate.

“If home teams are responsible of taking care of the referees which I have never seen in my life or any where around the World. Don’t you think they can induce them?,” Addo said on the Football Legends Night Show on GH One TV.

He added: “Do you think I will take care of him if we lose a particular match?. and it is very difficult for referee because they are in the win-win or lose-lose situation because if the home team loses the referees is in trouble but when they win, he is free. So I think there are so many things which can be done to improve our game.