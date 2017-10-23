Israeli embassy to stage jazz concert in Accra

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: Juliana Yorke

2017-10-23

As part of the “Cultural Week of Israel in Ghana” the Israeli embassy is set to host the world renowned Israeli Flutist and Composer Mattan Klein and his quartet in a Jazz concert on Friday,October 27 at 7pm at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City.

The concert will also include a unique collaboration with Ghanaian musicians, flutist, Dela Botri and Hewale group and the Jazz singer Cina Soul.

Mattan Klein was born and raised in Jerusalem. He studied at the Rubin Academy in Jerusalem, and graduated with honors Berklee College of Music in Boston. Mr. Klein performs on the world’s most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, NJPAC, and more. He recorded for SONY on the Artist Integrated sampling projects and is also a recording artist for the Orange Tree Sampling Corporation.

Mr. Klein performs regularly with well-known Israeli Songwriters such as Miki Gavrielov, Alon Olearchik, and more. He plays in Jazz Festivals in Israel and abroad and cooperates with international virtuosos such as Nicola Stilo and Rodrigo Ursaia. Mr. Klein is a gifted ensemble instructor and an original arranger who shares his knowledge around the world throughout his workshops. His latest album “Sound Tracks” was recorded in 2016.

All Jazz lovers are invited to come and enjoy high-quality music on this exclusive Jazz Concert. Entry to the concert is by invitation only