I was disappointed Nana Addo didn’t offer me appointment – NPP MP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri has confessed that he felt very disappointed when the President sidelined him in his appointments.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday confessed that he was happy at all when the President did not ‘honour his hard work.’

“I wasn’t happy because I was poised to be a member of the team that was bringing about change in this country…,” he confessed.

Asked why he did not openly complain to the President after he was sidelined in the appointment, Annoh-Dompreh said ‘I did not complain but I know the President knows because he is an elderly person and would read my demeanor and know I wasn’t happy’.

He however believes that the decision to exclude him from the government was not deliberate as according to him the President had a pool of competent people to choose from.

He thus urged the people of his region and the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency in particular to exercise restraint as the President is the team he picked would perform to the expectation of all Ghanaians.

“I am using this opportunity to urge all especially those in the Eastern Region to exercise restraint because the President would appoint me at the right time…,” he said.