I love both Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale – Moesha Boduong reveals

A week ago, Ghana actress and socialite Moesha Boduong was interviewed by Zionfelix on the Celebrity Ride show where she made some interesting revelation about herself.

In the second part of the interview, the actress disclosed to Zionfelix that she is fan of dance-hall music, and therefore loves Dance-hall artistes Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

According to her it will be very difficulty to select either of the Dance-hall artistes because she loves all their songs

She disclosed this after blogger Zionfelix asked her which of the dance-hall artistes she preferred “Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale…?”

“I like both. I love all their songs. I am a lover of dance-hall music because I like dancing. And I cannot choose one of them.”

“I am a fan of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy…” the actress added.