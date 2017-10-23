I don’t fight with Juju – Bukom Banku

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku has debunked claims by his former opponent Ayitey Powers that he consults Black Magic before going into a boxing fight.

Bastie Samir knocked-out Bukom Banku in their non-title cruiser-weight fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The much-anticipated fight between the two rivals lasted 7 rounds as Bastie twice floored the hitherto undefeated Bukom Banku. The self-acclaimed ‘African Mayweather’ started the fight as the favourite due to his record and won the opening 2 rounds, but Samir recovered well to win round 3 where he first floored Banku.

Samir again delivered a combination of jabs and punches in unbelievable style to daze Banku in the 7th round.

However, when Accra-based radio station, Kasapa FM interviewed both boxers in the studio on Monday, Ayitey Powers recalled a conversation he had with Bukom Banku revealing to him that he uses Black Magic ‘Juju’ to enhance himself during fights.

“Bukom Banku told me after he fought with him that he uses juju to fight.”

“The juju man told him he would soon get mad, you can ask his friend sitting next to him.”

However, Bukom Banku debunked Ayitey Power’s assertion that he uses Juju in boxing.

“Ayitey Powers started envying me ever since I beat him on two occasions.”

Bukom Banku said, “I have said it before that there is no juju in boxing; I have admitted I lost to Bastie Samir, but since Ayitey Powers says he wants to fight to him let’s give him the chance and see.”