‘Explosion proof’ cylinders to complement new LPG distribution module

The Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company has been licensed by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to retail Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as they prepare to produce what they describe as ‘explosion proof’ cylinders to support the Cylinder Recirculation Module.

The Cylinder Recirculation Module was introduced by the government as part of measures to forestall gas explosions in the country.

Board Chairman of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, Frank Boakye Agyen, told Joy News a mass sensitisation program will soon be rolled out to help address gas explosions at the domestic level.

“Our core mandate is to produce such cylinders that will be ‘explode proof’. Aside from that, there is the need to sensitise the Ghanaian. A whole lot of people are not going to be introduced to the use of cylinders. They have to be educated.

”When there is leakage how do you detect it? But we are saying that the cylinders that we are going to produce, we have such checks and balances to effect the first-last product that leakages and what not will be things of the past,” Boakye Agyen said.

The Cylinder Re-Circulation Module was developed in 2012 but not implemented.

However, following a massive gas explosion at Atomic Junction, President Nana Addo issued a directive for the policy to be implemented.

The fatal explosion claimed seven lives and injured hundreds of people.