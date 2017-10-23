Energy Bank rebrands to Energy Commercial Bank – MyJoyOnline.com

Energy Bank has been rebranded to Energy Commercial Bank to enable it to offer full-service as a commercial bank.

The bank said the rebranding will also enable it to service the corporate, commercial and retail markets better.

“The new name has become necessary because of the Bank’s desire to be known as a full-service commercial bank, servicing the corporate, commercial and retail markets.

“This is in line with our vision to be a strong bank based on the timeless principles of customer service and loyalty,” a statement from the bank said.

According to the bank, their logo, colours and brand positioning statement “supporting your aspirations” still remains unchanged.

“Our branded collaterals-including cheque books and corporate letter-headed paper will now bear the name Energy Commercial Bank.

“All previous documents bearing Energy Bank are still valid,” the statement added.