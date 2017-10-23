Dr. Ndoun congratulates Elmina Sharks for achieving aim

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Bankroller of Elmina Sharks Papa Kwesi Nduom has congratulated his outfit for retaining their league status after beating Wa All Stars on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Goals from Felix Addo and Eric Osei were enough for the Elmina-based side to see off former champions Wa All Stars at the Papa Kwesi Ndoum Stadium.

Midway through the season, the league debutants had to replaced coach Kobina Amissah with Yaw Acheampong as they flirted with the drop zone.

And Nduom believes the decision has been vindicated following the achievement of their ambition at the end of the campaign.

“Since we started the season, our aim was always to remain in the league at the end of the season. That was our aim, objective and target and indeed we’ve managed to do that,” Nduom said.

“The season wasn’t smooth as I would like and we all know what we had to go through during the mid-season, the ups and downs and we had to change coaches but God willing we have our achieved our main goal. Congratulation to everyone who helped in this victory.”

Sharks finished the season in 9th place with 42 points.