CEO of RTP awards, Prince Mackay cries on Stacy’s Restoration Show

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-10-23

play videoCEO of Big Events Ghana, organizers of the annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508752995_230_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

CEO of Big Events Ghana, organizers of the annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards shed tears in distress, pain and sorrow when he appeared on Stacy Amoateng’s Restoration TV show.

Mackay on the show disclosed that a member of his team who was in charge of his gate fees for the 2012 edition of the awards runaway with the proceeds.

During the chat with Stacy Amoateng on the show, Prince said the person whose name he did not mention gave him excuses when he approached him to make accounts after the event.

The boss of RTP awards added that he was informed two days later that the person had traveled to United States of America with earnings from the tickets of RTP Awards he sold for that year. To him, most Ghanaians thought he made enough cash from the awards that year due to its success, but he did not receive a penny from the income.

Prince Mackay continued that life became tough for him that year, but he had to man-up and face it.

Watch Mackay cry on Stacy’s Restoration show below: