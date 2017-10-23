Bukom Banku calls for rematch

Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has called for a rematch after he suffered his first professional defeat to Bastie Samir on Saturday night.
Bukom Banku, who until Saturday was undefeated, disclosed he wants a rematch with Bastie Samir on 6 March, 2018.
Speaking for the first time after his maiden defeat on Accra-based Kasapa FM on Monday, 23 October 2017, Banku said he has accepted his defeat but wants a rematch.
“I’ve lost the fight, but this is not a correct lose. Bastie Samir is the winner but this is not a correct lose. I’ll come back for a return fight on the sixth of March. When I defeated Ayitey Powers, he came for a rematch so Bastie has beaten me and I’ll come back for a return bout,” Banku said.
Bukom Banku was knocked out by Bastie Samir in the seventh round in a fight dubbed ”Make or Break” at the Bukom Boxing Arena, in Accra.