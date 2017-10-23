Black Queens to play France in friendly today

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-23

Black Queens Of Ghana5The Black Queens

The Black Queens will play France today, 23 October, at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims.

Head coach Mas-Ud Dramani has been boosted by four Europe-based players.

Ghana are using the match to prepare for the 2018 African Women’s Nations Cup tournament as hosts.

France are also preparing for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.

Black Queens players:

Nana Ama Asantewaa, Patricia Mantey, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong, Mary Essiful, Ellen Coleman, Priscilla Okyere

Priscilla Saahene, Lily Niber Lawrence, Mukarama Abdulai, Jane Ayieyam, Saahene Priscilla, Peterson Kundok

Edem Atorvo, Elizabert Addo, Faustina Ampah, Portia Boakye, Ernestina Abambila.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com – Ghana’s leading football news website. Click for more news.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR