Binatone, Aunt Bina’s Kitchen mark World Chef Day with competition

Electronics giants, Binatone and Aunt Bina’s Kitchen last week observed the International Chef Day, with a cooking competition at Rawlings Park in Accra.

Over twenty cooks lined up to exhibit their cooking prowess after which a three-member panel passed their verdict on the cooks that impressed them most with their skills.

The International Chef Day is a day set aside to celebrate chefs across the world and Binatone, which deals in the sale of home appliances such as electric and gas cookers, refrigerators and freezers and all types of fans, marked the day with a keenly contested cooking competition.

The winners were presented with Binatone-branded items such as rice cookers, water heaters, blenders and Binatone’s latest multi-purpose gadget Music Fan.

Other contestants were also given Binatone products for taking part in the competition.

Managing Director of Binatone, Venu Babu was profoundly happy about the event, commending the contestants for making the program a success.

“We all know that today is International Chef Day celebrated over all the world. So we decided to partner Aunt Bina’s kitchen to stage this event,” he said.

He lauded the contestants for their cooking skills. “The contestants did incredibly well and I want to commend them for a good job done.”

“We rewarded the six winners with different products from our outfit including our latest product called Music Fan. It’s been 23 years since we arrived in Ghana and we are grateful to Ghanaians for their continued patronage of our products,” he added.

The music fan is the latest Binatone product on the market.

The affordable and durable gadget which deserves a place in every household boasts of an inbuilt music player and high-tech fan which provides cooling air.

The music fan comes with a 2-year warranty and can be purchased from all Binatone shops nationwide.