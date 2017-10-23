Bastie didn’t use juju against me – Bukom Banku

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Bukom Banku has said Bastie Samir did not use juju against him in their match on Saturday, 21 October.

“Juju is not used in boxing”, he told Accra-based Kasapa FM on Monday, 23 October, adding that were there juju in boxing, Nigerians and Senegalese would have been the best boxers in the world.

According to Bukom Banku, Bastie Samir was a better athlete in the ring on Saturday, adding that he has learnt his lessons and will call for a rematch.

“I’ve been beaten and I accept my defeat”, he said.

Bastie Samir floored Banku in the seventh round of the match.

