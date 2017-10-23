Ayitey Powers thrilled with ‘arrogant’ Banku loss to Bastie Samir

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Ayitey Powers is very excited his nemesis Brimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has finally tasted defeat.

Banku, the self-acclaimed African Mayweather, saw his undefeated record end on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena as he suffered a humiliating defeat to Bastie ‘the Beast’ Samir.

In a non-title cruiserweight bout dubbed ‘’Make or Break’’, Banku was left sprawling and had to be floored thrice until the referee stopped the fight in the seventh round.

And according to Powers, the defeat will make Banku humble.

“If I tell you I’m not happy of Bukom Banku’s loss, then I’m a liar. Despite my defeat to him, I’m very happy. Through this loss, he will humble himself, he will know how to talk to human beings, he will know how to behave,” he said.

Powers noted that Banku has an air of arrogance because of his previously unbeaten record. In boxing, fighters must be respectful to everybody, Powers said.

“Bukom Banku likes beating people. He also does things haphazardly. God wants to let him know that ‘juju’ can’t do nothing”, he stated.



Ayitey Powers was thoroughly beaten by Banku in 2014.