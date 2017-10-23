Augustine Arhinful alarmed by rate of betting scandals in GPL

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful, feels the influx of betting companies in the country could affect the progress of the local game which is already struggling with regards to various pertinent issues.

The Ghana Premier League has been in the spot light recently with regards to players and football administrators involved in sports betting as well as match officials being influenced which affects fair and firm officiating.

The former AshantiGold striker, entreated the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to institute strong measures to curtail these issues of bribery and corruption.

“Now the bribery aspect is getting into our game because of the insurgence of betting companies. Betting is something that has become deeply rooted within the system of football because people want to make money which is a complicated situation because of the huge monies involved, ” Arhinful said on the Football Legends Night Show last Friday on GH One TV.

He added: “When it comes to the our local league betting is turning out to be something else and if we don’t take care our football will be dwindling because administrators, footballers and top football officials are involved in betting. So I think the GFA should inculcate stringent measure to curtail this problem.”