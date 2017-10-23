Asokwa NPP Chairman’s house attacked with Petrol Bomb

An attack was launched on the house of Asokwa constituency chairman, Asare Bediako last night by an unknown person.

Occupants in the house tell Adom News an unknown man was seen by some residents late last night throwing a petrol bomb into the NPP chairman’s compound.

The bomb is said to have landed on one of about four vehicles packed in the house burning it into ashes.

It took the intervention of the fire service and some neighbours to prevent the fire from spreading into the main building.

Nhyira FM’s Agya Manso who followed the incident said that the case has since been reported to the Asokwa Police who have begun investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the suspect is said to have bolted after the fire started.